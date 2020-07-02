



Contributed by William Bevins, CTFA at Cypress Capital (Franklin, TN)

Most people worry about their financial standing. I get it. Money is on everyone’s minds, especially during these uncertain economic times.

Do you find yourself asking questions like:

Am I on pace toward a comfortable retirement or my financial goals?

What should I do with my 401(k) as I approach retirement?

When is the best time to start taking Social Security?

Will I outlive my money?

Am I investing correctly?

Get an Unbiased Financial Review

Would you like an unbiased financial review of your portfolio and your financial situation?

This review will give a holistic look into your entire financial picture. You’ll also receive an independent, third-party opinion of your situation. My review will be tailored around who you are as an individual or couple.

We’ll cover areas such as…

Your retirement readiness

Your portfolio holdings

Your asset allocation

Planning for retirement transition

Costs within your investments

The review is meant to offer actionable advice that will help you improve your overall financial situation. It may uncover ways to reduce taxes or save more efficiently for retirement; we may also find that your current plan is doing a great job! Potential alternative recommendations will be individualized, unbiased ideas that are meant specifically for you.

I charge a flat fee for this review, there are no financial products being sold. The advice you receive is from someone with 25 years of experience within finance. Read more about me and my other articles with Williamson Source.

If you’re not currently working with an advisor or if you’ve lost contact with your current one, let’s start a conversation. Contact me at [email protected] or by calling (615) 469-7348. For more information and to view some sample portfolio models, visit https://www.billbevins.com.

William Bevins is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. Mr Bevins began his Advising career in 1995 and has spent 18 years as a Professional Equities Trader. Today his firm, Cypress Capital located in downtown Franklin Tn, manages $260 million from Individuals, Small to Medium Size Businesses, Pensions, and Charities. For more information please visit http://www.billbevins.com.

You can also contact Bill Bevins with Cypress Capital by filling out the form below:

