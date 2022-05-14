Second BNA Parking Garage Awarded Coveted Parksmart Certification

The new Terminal Garage 1 at Nashville International Airport® (BNA) has achieved the Parksmart Silver Certification for its sustainable design, construction and operation. This marks the second garage at BNA to achieve the Parksmart certification, and BNA is home to two of only 42 certified parking structures in the world.

BNA’s Terminal Garage 1 is a state-of-the-art, $174 million facility opened in 2021 with six levels of public parking, 2,800 parking spaces, a variety of amenities for travelers and a new and improved valet center with dedicated entrance. The structure was designed by Moody Nolan and built by Messer Construction utilizing Parksmart protocols, the world’s only rating system designed to advance sustainable mobility through smarter parking structure design and operation. In October 2019, BNA’s Terminal Garage 2 garnered the Bronze Certification.

“We have a longstanding commitment to sustainability here at Nashville International Airport. As we continue to expand our airport with BNA Vision, so too does our focus on ‘green’ design, construction and operation,” said BNA Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to have another garage awarded the Parksmart certification. It’s an enormous feat, and that’s a testament to our entire team making an intentional effort to put sustainability first.”

Terminal Garage 1 facts:

224 million pounds of concrete used

1,500+ workers

807,000+ hours of labor

93% of workforce was local

$41 million in contracts for small, minority and woman-owned business enterprises (SMWBEs)

Parksmart is the world’s only rating system designed to advance sustainable mobility through smarter parking structure design and operation. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the Parksmart framework offers a roadmap to use innovative, solutions-oriented strategies. With the guidance of the Parksmart protocols, BNA implemented an integrated design process that helps maximize the value of the structure over its lifetime by cutting operational costs, reducing environmental impact and increasing energy efficiency.

Sustainability was a guiding principle in the Terminal Garage’s development. Examples of “green” practices and components that factored into the facility’s Parksmart certification:

Energy efficient LED lighting, which is programmed to dim when no motion is detected, cutting energy use in half

A parking space guidance system to help travelers find parking spaces quickly, reducing unnecessary drive time, fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions

Pay-on-foot kiosks, reducing vehicle idling time and greenhouse gas emissions

Electric vehicle charging stations, encouraging the use of an alternative energy source

Tire inflation station, helping travelers keep their tires properly inflated, yielding better gas mileage and reducing fossil fuel usage

Recycling receptacles on every level to encourage travelers to keep recyclable materials out of landfills

Eco-friendly practices, such as using ionized water instead of chemical cleaners to clean the garage

Designed for durability, which increases the garage’s lifespan through quality construction parameters, providing long-lasting structural and finish elements

An emphasis on regional labor and regionally sourced materials, supporting the local economy and reducing travel time, fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions

BNA’s Terminal Garages are major components of BNA® Vision, the dynamic growth and expansion plan for Nashville International Airport. In addition to the Terminal Garage #1 and #2, BNA® Vision, will include one additional parking garage, a renovated central terminal, expanded security checkpoint, a state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility, a high-end hotel and more. Take a virtual 360-degree tour, view renderings and watch the BNA® Vision video at BNAVision.com.