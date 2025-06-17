Second Arrest Made In Shandor Street Shooting.

On June 16th, Spring Hill Police Department detectives, with assistance from the Clarksville Police Department, arrested La’Taveious Lee, 18, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Lee, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment in connection with a June 6 shooting on Shandor Street.

According to investigators, Lee and a 17-year-old juvenile — who was arrested June 12 — exchanged gunfire following a planned drug deal that went bad. The investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be pending.

