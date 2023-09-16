SEC Schedule Set for Vols’ Baseball 2024 Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (9-13-2023) – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2024 league schedules for all 14 baseball teams on Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee will host Ole Miss (March 22-24), Georgia (March 29-31), defending national champion LSU (April 12-14), Missouri (April 26-28) and South Carolina (May 16-18) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season.

For the fifth time in the Tony Vitello era, the Vols will open SEC play on the road when they travel to Alabama (March 15-17). The rest of UT’s road slate consists of trips to Auburn (April 5-7) and Kentucky (April 19-21) before back-to-back series at 2023 national runner-up Florida (May 3-5) and Vanderbilt (May 10-12).

Seven of UT’s 10 SEC opponents played in an NCAA regional last season with five of those teams advancing to an NCAA super regional. Like Tennessee, LSU and Florida finished their seasons in Omaha and went head-to-head for a national title in an all-SEC championship series.

The SEC Tournament will once again be held at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, May 21 with the championship game slated to be played on Sunday, May 26.

The Vols are coming off their second Men’s College World Series appearance in the last three years and went on to win their first game in Omaha since 2001 with a 6-4 victory over Stanford.

Tennessee returns 17 letterwinners from last year’s team and welcomed in the nation’s No. 4 ranked signing class by Perfect Game to go along with a handful of high-profile additions from the transfer portal.

The Vols’ 2024 SEC schedule can be seen below. All series other than the final weekend of conference play are currently scheduled to be played Friday-Sunday but are subject to change to Thursday-Saturday based on television. Those altered series dates will be announced when the TV schedule is released in January or February.

UT’s full 2024 schedule will be released later this fall.

Tennessee Baseball 2024 SEC Schedule

March 15-17: at Alabama

March 22-24: OLE MISS

March 29-31: GEORGIA

April 5-7: at Auburn

April 12-14: LSU

April 19-21: at Kentucky

April 26-28: MISSOURI

May 3-5: at Florida

May 10-12: at Vanderbilt

May 16-18: SOUTH CAROLINA

May 21-26: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

Source: UT Sports

