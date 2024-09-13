SEC Reveals Vol Baseball’s 2025 Conference Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 league schedules for all 16 baseball teams Thursday afternoon.

Tennessee, the reigning national champion, has a loaded home slate that features series against Florida (March 14-16), Texas A&M (April 4-6), Kentucky (April 18-20), Auburn (May 2-4) and Vanderbilt (May 9-11) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season.

UT’s full 2025 schedule will be released later this fall.

Tennessee Baseball 2025 SEC Schedule

March 14-16: FLORIDA (Knoxville, Tenn.)

March 21-23: at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

March 28-30: at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

April 4-6: TEXAS A&M (Knoxville, Tenn.)

April 11-13: at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

April 18-20: KENTUCKY (Knoxville, Tenn.)

April 25-27: at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

May 2-4: AUBURN (Knoxville, Tenn.)

May 9-11: VANDERBILT (Knoxville, Tenn.)

May 15-17: at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

May 20-25: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

Source: UT Sports

