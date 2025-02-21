SEC Party in the Park will be Held at Music City Walk of Fame Park

SEC Party in the Park will be held on Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15 as a free fan activation with live music, food trucks, family-friendly games, and a video screen to watch the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place next door at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. The free SEC Party in the Park will kick off at 10 a.m. on both days and is in the second year as an initiative of the NCVC and the Southeastern Conference.

“The SEC Party in the Park will once again serve as the ultimate gathering spot for fans to connect during games and enjoy entertainment in between tournament action,” said NCVC President and CEO Deana Ivey. “It’s a family-friendly destination where locals and visitors without game tickets can enjoy the excitement of the tournament and cheer on their favorite SEC teams. We’re excited to showcase live local music and local food during the event in a way that only Music City can.”

Quartz Hill Records country music trio Runaway June will headline live music at SEC Party in the Park with a free performance from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, at Music City Walk of Fame Park. The Fieldhouse Bar will offer cold beer, and phone charging stations will be available. There will be an SEC photo booth, face painting, and games, including cornhole, pop-a-shot and giant Jenga. More event details are at visitmusiccity.com/events/.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and collapsible chairs, but no coolers, backpacks, pop-up tents and no pets. (Please see full list of House Rules.) The SEC will host SEC Fan Fare on Rep. John Lewis Way from Broadway to the Hilton valet with fan-friendly activities.

This is the 13th year for Nashville to host the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, dating back to 2001. The tournament kicks off with a noon game on Wednesday, March 12, and runs to Sunday, March 16, when the championship game is played at noon. The full Men’s Tournament schedule also is available at secsports.com/championships/.

The Music City Walk of Fame Park stage lineup will include DJs and local musicians representing diverse genres. DJs will perform between games and during set changes. All times Central Time. (Schedule subject to change.)

Friday, March 14

10 a.m. | Music City Walk of Fame Park Event Site Opens

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. | DJ Rideout

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | SanRafaelBand

12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Watch Party for Games 9 and 10

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. | The Woods

6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. | Watch Party for Games 11 and 12

10:30 p.m. | Park Activities Conclude

Saturday, March 15

10 a.m. | Music City Walk of Fame Park Event Site Opens

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. | DJ Case Bloom

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | The Nashville Soul Experience

12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Watch Party for Games 13 and 14

4:30 p.m. –5:40 p.m. | Joe West Band

5:40 – 6 p.m. | Set change/DJ Case Bloom

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Runaway June

7:30 p.m. | Park Activities Conclude

Face painting will be available on both days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Food trucks will be located at Music City Walk of Fame Park next to Bridgestone Arena, including Pie Town Tacos, Hoss’ Loaded Burgers, Bruster’s Ice Cream and The Tennessee Cobbler Co. and more, along with a Daddy’s Dog kiosk. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available at The Fieldhouse Bar.

Community partnerships for SEC Party in the Park include Safe Bar, a partnership with the Sexual Assault Center, to train key bar and security staff in bystander intervention and awareness. Safe Bar helps create safe, welcoming and respectful environments for patrons and staff in places where alcohol is served. Free coasters that can detect drugs in drinks will be available. The event will also offer recycling and composting in partnership with Compost Nashville.

Nashville is currently hosting Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball games, bringing professional women’s basketball to Municipal Auditorium through March 2. The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup taking place in the United States this year includes three matches at Geodis Park in June. Nashville has been recognized as a top sports city with accolades from the national Sports Business Journal that include being one of the Best Sports Business Cities in 2023 and the Best Sports City in 2019. The NFL Draft hosted in Nashville was named Sports Event of the Year in 2019.

