SEC Announces Vols 2024-25 Men’s Hoops Conference Opponents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference released Monday each school’s league opponents for the upcoming 2024-25 men’s basketball season.

As part of the 18-game league schedule, Tennessee’s home slate features games against Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Volunteers have scheduled conference road trips at Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt.

Conference play begins Jan. 4 and runs through March 8. Each SEC team plays the other 15 teams at least once during league play. Schools will have three foes twice on their schedule, two of which are permanent opponents and one other that will change each year.

The league stated the continuation and renewal of historic rivalries was a point of emphasis when creating the schedule, as it welcomes Oklahoma and Texas as new members in 2024-25.

Tennessee will play home-and-home series against Florida, Kentucky and Vanderbilt during the 2023-24 season.

Dates, tipoff times and television information for the SEC portion of UT’s schedule will be released at a later date.

Coming off a season in which it won the outright SEC regular season title, earned a sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid and advanced to the program’s second Elite Eight, Tennessee is readying for its 10th season under head coach Rick Barnes in 2024-25.

A 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame first-time nominee, Barnes returns six scholarship players from the 2023-24 team. That list includes a trio of senior-to-be guards in Jordan Gainey , Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler , the latter of whom is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Tennessee also brings back a trio of rising sophomores in guard Cameron Carr , forward J.P. Estrella and forward Cade Phillips .

The Volunteers have also added three newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal in forwards Felix Okpara (Ohio State) and Igor Miličić Jr. (Charlotte) and guard Darlinstone Dubar (Hofstra). The team also has one incoming high school signee, guard Bishop Boswell.

TENNESSEE 2024-25 SEC OPPONENTS

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

at Auburn

at Florida

at Kentucky

at LSU

at Ole Miss

at Oklahoma

at Texas

at Texas A&M

at Vanderbilt

