SEC Announces Lady Vols 2024 Softball TV Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – January 31, 2024 – The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday the TV schedule and network designations for the 2024 SEC softball season. Twelve Lady Vols softball games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks throughout the regular season.

SEC Network will broadcast seven of Tennessee’s games in 2024, including two games against South Carolina in Columbia on March 23-25. ESPN2 will have coverage of the Lady Vols three times this season, beginning with an April 7 showdown at home against Georgia. The Deuce will also cover two of Tennessee’s games during its series versus LSU in Knoxville on April 19-21.

Two of UT’s games at Alabama will air on ESPNU, with that series taking place in Tuscaloosa April 26-28.

The remainder of UT’s home and away SEC games and the Lady Vols’ remaining home non-conference match ups will be streamed online via SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Live stream links for each contest will be added to the Tennessee softball schedule page when made available.

See below for Tennessee’s complete schedule of televised games for the 2024 season.

2024 Tennessee Softball TV Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Sunday, March 24 at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.) 6 p.m. SEC Network Monday, March 25 at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.) 7 p.m. SEC Network Friday, March 29 at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.) 6 p.m. SEC Network Saturday, April 6 Georgia (Knoxville) Noon SEC Network Sunday, April 7 Georgia (Knoxville) 11 a.m. ESPN2 Saturday, April 13 at Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.) 3:30 p.m. SEC Network Friday, April 19 LSU (Knoxville) 6 p.m. SEC Network Saturday, April 20 LSU (Knoxville) Noon ESPN2 Sunday, April 21 LSU (Knoxville) 2 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, April 27 at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) 7 p.m. ESPNU Sunday, April 28 at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) 2 p.m. ESPNU Thursday, May 2 Kentucky (Knoxville) 7 p.m. SEC Network

UT will head to Texas as it begins its 2024 campaign with a season-opener at UT-Arlington on Thursday, Feb. 8, before playing a three-game series against Baylor in Waco.

Source: UT Sports

