SEC, ACC, ESPN Announce Future Women’s & Men’s Hoops Challenges

From UTSports.com

The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for women’s and men’s basketball, which will begin as part of the 2023-24 season.

ACC and SEC teams will square off as part of the annual Challenge – one in men’s basketball and one in women’s basketball. Each one of the 28 games (30 starting in 2025-26) will be carried on an ESPN platform and each conference will host an equal number of home games. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

For SEC men’s basketball, the onset of the challenge with the ACC brings to an end a challenge with the Big 12 that began in the 2013-14 season. The 10th SEC-Big 12 Challenge will take place January 28, 2023. SEC women’s basketball conducted a challenge with the Big 12 from 2014 to 2021.

The creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge marks the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which ESPN established with the two conferences in 1999 as a first-of-its-kind event. The final installment of the 23-year-old event, and the 15th edition of the ACC/Big Ten Women’s Challenge, will take place this week.

