Seattle Seahawks vs Tennessee Titans : How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

In Week 2 of the preseason, the Tennessee Titans host the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 17.
During the week, the Titans will host the Seahawks for a pair of joint training camp practices at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
WATCH SEAHAWKS vs TITANS ON TV
Saturday, August 17 (Nissan Stadium)
6:00 PM CDT
SEAHAWKS-TITANS GAME PREVIEW | GAME CENTER
Television: WKRN News 2
Play-by-Play: Paul Burmeister
Analyst: Charles Davis
Sideline Reporter: Cory Curtis
TITANS PRESEASON TELEVISION AFFILIATES:
Nashville/Flagship: WKRN Ch. 2 (ABC)
Bowling Green, Ky.: WNKY Ch. 40 (NBC 40.1/CBS 40.2)
Chattanooga, Ten.: WRCB Ch. 3 (NBC) – Aug. 17 & 25
Huntsville, Ala.: WHDF Ch. 15 (CW) – Aug. 10 & 17 | WHNT Ch. 19 (CBS) – Aug. 25
Jackson, Ten.: WJKT Ch. 16 (FOX)
Knoxville, Ten.: WATE Ch. 6 (ABC)
Memphis, Ten.: WREG Ch. 3 (CBS)
Paducah, Ky./Cape Girardeau, Mo.: KBSI Ch. 23 (FOX)
Tri-Cities, Ten.: WJHL Ch. 11/EJHL (ABC)
WATCH SEAHAWKS vs. TITANS ON MOBILE APP AND WEBSITE
For fans in the local market, the game will be available to watch* on mobile devices via the Titans Mobile App and TennesseeTitans.com, and on desktop at TennesseeTitans.com.
*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. If it is available to watch on local TV, it will be available to watch in the Titans app and website. iOS mobile web and app users should “Allow Location Access” (Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Data charges may apply.
NFL+
LISTEN TO TITANS vs. SEAHAWKS ON RADIO
TITANS RADIO NETWORK – Find your local station in TN, KY, AL
Flagship: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone
Streaming Options: Titans Mobile App (Nashville market only), TennesseeTitans.com (Nashville), NFL+ (outside of Nashville)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 160, XM 160, SXM 160, siriusxm.us/TitansSXM, Internet 830
Play-by-Play: Mike Keith
Analyst: Dave McGinnis
Gameday Hosts: Rhett Bryan, Amie Wells
Reporter: Ramon Foster
