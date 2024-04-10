Seasonal Employment Opportunities Available With Williamson County Parks And Recreation

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is now accepting applications for a variety of temporary/seasonal jobs.

If you are interested in working in the field of recreation; are in between school years; or looking to make some extra money on top of your career, we would love to have you join us! Williamson County Parks and Recreation offers a fun working environment and provides an excellent opportunity for individuals looking for community-based, interactive and rewarding work experiences. Several temporary, part-time positions are available at recreation facilities throughout Williamson County and are appropriate for teens and adults.

Available positions include event staff for the Tennessee Renaissance Festival; facility supervisors; sport officials; lifeguards (certification required), splash park attendants and pool cashiers; park naturalists and staff for Camp Will, a therapeutic summer day camp program. Some age restrictions apply.

To review a complete list of job descriptions, points of contact and to apply; visit https://www.wcparksandrec.com/about/contact/employment/index.php.