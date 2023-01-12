Season of Love: Integrating Self-Care Into Your New Year’s Resolutions

As the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023, many people began drafting their New Year’s Resolutions or choosing a word of the year to focus on.

If self-care is a part of your New Year’s resolutions, A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa can help you achieve your goals to look and feel your best. Whether your goal is to find a way to relieve stress, take better care of your skin and nails, or develop simpler daily routines with a new cut and color, we’ll help you get there.

Start the season of love with self-love this January with one of these self-care resolutions.

Self-Care Resolutions for 2023

The best way to create lasting resolutions that you’re likely to keep all year long is to make them attainable and be specific about what you’re hoping to achieve. Here’s a look at some self-care items you might want to add to your New Year’s resolutions.

1. Skin Care

The better care you have for your skin, the younger and more vibrant you’ll look throughout your lifetime. And once your skin undergoes some damage, it’s more challenging to repair. Prevention is the best way to care for your skin all year long.

A facial can work wonders for caring for your face. Age-refinement facials use DermaBuilder to fit fine lines and wrinkles. Or opt for a Signature facial, which includes a non-invasive skin resurfacing treatment. Your skin will feel smoother and bring back that natural glow.

Relax with a Body Glow treatment, which uses a mixture of salts, herbs and nutrients that pulls toxins out of the body and refreshes both your skin and your entire body.

Unsure of how to care for your skin at home daily? Complete a skincare consultation to learn the essential elements of preserving your skin no matter your age or skin type.

Draw toxins out of the body and finish feeling refreshed after a Moor Mud Aromatic Wrap. The organic minerals and nutrients in the mud work magic on your skin.

2. Nail Care

Your hands and feet are essential to everyday life, which also means they take a beating. Whether you have severe calluses you’d like to clean up or need to spruce up your nail beds, committing to nail care can boost your mood and give you something to look forward to.

Nail care is not just for pampering – though it does feel great. You’ll also feel better once you remove dead skin cells from your hands and feet.

Commit to taking care of these essential parts of your body with monthly or quarterly manicures and pedicures. Indulge in hand and foot massages while getting your cuticles cleaned up and nails shaped to perfection.

Nail care isn’t just for special occasions. You can choose to skip the polish or get a more natural nail polish color if you don’t want your nails to stand out.

Consider a paraffin treatment to add more relaxation. Paraffin is a natural emollient, which will help make your skin more supple and soft. Plus, paraffin can help open your pores to remove dead skin cells, which will feel great and give your skin a fresh appearance. Individuals with joint pain find paraffin treatments can reduce pain by increasing blood flow to the muscles and joints.

3. Massage

Too much stress can lead to a variety of unwanted symptoms, including headaches, muscle tension, fatigue, upset stomach, insomnia and more.

Commit to reducing stress in 2023 with regular massages. Getting regular massages can reduce depression, anxiety and all types of stress. That’s because massage lowers the levels of cortisol in the body. And when cortisol is high, you’re more likely to have high glucose, increase blood pressure and an enhanced sense of fight or flight, which is where anxiety comes from.

Not only does a massage lower cortisol in the body but it also helps the body release serotonin, which reduces depression and helps increase the feeling of happiness.

Physically, you’ll also enjoy the fact that massage reduces muscle tension to make daily life more enjoyable.

4. A New Hairstyle

Are you guilty of putting your hair in a ponytail or bun most days because you just don’t have time to style it? A new cut could reduce the time required to style your hair, which could help you feel better about yourself and simplify your morning routines.

There are plenty of low-maintenance hairstyles available. But you’ll want to have an expert’s opinion about the best one for you based on your hair type and personal preferences.

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa is an expert you can trust for all things self-care so you can look and feel your best throughout 2023. Visit the salon at its Franklin, Tennessee, location to get the new year started right.