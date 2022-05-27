Search Underway for Gunman Who Fired Several Shots During an Assault in a Franklin Neighborhood

A search is underway for a man who fired several shots during a disturbance on Short Court in Franklin.

At about 8:00, Thursday night, officers were summoned to the area after a woman was physically assaulted outside of a home there. The suspect reportedly fired several shots during the assault. Thankfully, no one was injured by the gunfire.

A search is underway for the suspect, 32-year-old Joshua Gardner. He was last seen driving a white, older-model GMC Yukon with black rims.

Call Franklin Police if you have any information on Gardner’s whereabouts.