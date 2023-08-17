Search Underway after Two Nashville Tourists Went Missing in Alaska

Authorities in Alaska are leading a search after two Tennesseans were reported missing.

On August 12, the Fairbanks Police Department received a report that Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, both of Nashville were missing.

It was reported that the couple checked into an Airbnb in the downtown area on August 9 and were scheduled to leave on August 11 at 11 A.M. but neither Bare nor Hovsepian checked out of the Airbnb and their personal belongings were left on scene.

Bare had also rented a dark metallic blue Jeep Compass limited through Turo. There are no plates on the vehicle, just a temporary tag. The temporary tag number is T119055.

The vehicle was also due to be returned on August 8 and was not. On the evening of August 12, 2023, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers located the couple’s vehicle at Chena Hot Springs Resort.

Troopers launched a search and rescue operation in the area and have been actively searching the area with helicopters, sUAS, ATVs, professional search and rescue teams, and K9 teams.

Search efforts are ongoing.

Anyone with information about Bare or Hovespian’s whereabouts should contact the Fairbanks Police Department at 907-450-6500 or email crupe@fairbanks.us