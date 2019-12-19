Search Continues for Suspect Who Shot at Estranged Wife

The search is still on for 35-year-old Gabrieal Jordan. On December 13, he fired a shot at his estranged wife outside a business on Seaboard Lane, in Franklin. No one was injured during the incident. Jordan fled prior to officers arriving. He is believed to be in the Nashville area and may be driving a 2016 black Mitsubishi Outlander, which is a small SUV.

Jordan, a convicted felon with a violent history, is considered armed and dangerous. There is a cash reward for information on his whereabouts.

Call 74-CRIME if you know where Gabrieal Jordan is

