Scott Hamilton to Launch Podcast and 30-Day Challenge

Award-winning Olympic Champion and beloved American icon Scott Hamilton has partnered with Nashville-based 5by5 Agency to launch LIVE YOUR DAYS – a platform dedicated to focusing on each day by living it to the fullest with simple choices that make days matter, and days that matter result in extraordinary lives. Weekly podcast interviews, hosted by Scott, will premiere on October 6 in addition to available LIVE YOUR DAYS merchandise, perfect for holiday gifting, and 30-day challenges to reset your thought process and LIVE YOUR DAYS with renewed purpose.

“Throughout my life, I’ve found incredible peace in making the most of each day, as the best day of my life so far,” explains Scott. “Through my faith in God and family, I’ve been able to embrace each challenge as a gift and it’s propelled me to an even greater life than I thought possible. During these challenging times, I’m hopeful these conversations and offerings will encourage you to Live Your Days to their fullest.”

“In all facets of life, Scott exemplifies the motto of ‘Live Your Days’ by making the most of his through his family, his faith, his commitment to sports and his philanthropy,” added Shannon Litton, President and CEO of 5by5. “I was so inspired by a speech Scott gave on the subject that I would remind myself of his message on challenging days and small changes to my mindset made each day more impactful. Because of all I learned, my team and I set about building a platform for Scott to share his message with everyone and we’re incredibly proud to partner with Scott on this initiative.”

Hosted by Scott, the weekly insightful podcast video interviews will premiere on October 6 with conversations focusing on how some of the most extraordinary people embody the message to LIVE YOUR DAYS, with practical advice for others whom aspire to do the same. Through Scott’s ease of conversation, his guests will open up about their lives, the challenges they face and how they focus on each day to make it count, in every facet of their lives. Podcasts will be available on the Live Your Days site and all available streaming services.

In addition to the podcast, the platform will offer 30-day challenges featuring a daily email to encourage challengers to make small but mighty changes in their daily thoughts and actions as they strive to honor the LIVE YOUR DAYS call to action. Suggestions for the day include such tasks as starting and ending your day by writing three things for which you are thankful, ideally in the companion LIVE YOUR DAYS journal to chronicle each day and how you’ve lived to its fullest.

Perfect for holiday gifting for oneself or loved ones, LIVE YOUR DAYS merchandise for men and women will also be available on the site, with proceeds partially benefitting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient.

Scott launched the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship) to “turn cancer upside down” (a play on his jaw-dropping backflips on ice).

For artwork, podcast listings and more information on LIVE YOUR DAYS, visit liveyourdays.com or on social media (IG: @liveyourdays, Twitter: @liveyourdays, Facebook: Live Your Days, YouTube: Live Your Days).