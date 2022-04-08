Scott Hamilton is Set to Cycle 444 Miles in the “Erase the Trace” Event

Olympic champion and figure skating icon Scott Hamilton, founder of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, today announced his personal participation in the second annual Erase the Trace, a 5-day and 444-mile bike ride along the Natchez Trace Parkway to raise $1.25M in funding for a breakthrough glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) cancer research grant, to treat the most aggressive form of brain cancer. The event was launched last year by Scott Williams, a cancer patient living with GBM, to bring attention to the disease and inspire donations. Scott Hamilton was so inspired by Scott Williams’ journey, that he decided to start training for the 2nd annual event to join Williams. The two will ride together from Monday, May 2 to Saturday, May 7, again crossing the finish line at Loveless Café in Nashville.

Says Scott Hamilton: “Last year’s Erase the Trace inspired me like no other event we have ever done. The hope, drive, and bravery of Glioblastoma patient Scott Williams awakened a part of my heart that I hadn’t realized needed awakening. The instant we welcomed Scott to the finish line at the end of his ride, I knew it was something I had to do next year. I can’t wait to feel the wind in my face, the burn of my legs, and the pounding of my heart as I, too, rise to the 444-mile challenge. I am so excited to know that with each push of the pedal, we are getting that much closer to positively changing outcomes for people facing brain cancer.”

Erase the Trace was named to reference both the Natchez Trace itself and William’s battle with glioblastoma. “Even with 100% removal of a glioblastoma multiforme tumor, there’s always a trace of cancer cells that remain, just waiting for an opportunity to attack again,” added Williams. Each mile was ridden in honor or memory of a specific person.

The cyclists will be joined by Johnny Burrell, a Nashville-based CranioSacral therapist, who currently holds 3 records in cycling. The cycling team will begin their ride in Natchez, Miss. and bike across Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, concluding their ride in Franklin, Tenn. There will be space and support services available for additional cyclists. For anyone else interested in supporting this mission, they can join the ride in person or virtually and bike along at home.

To register to ride in person or virtually from home, or to join the 13 states and 2 countries already committed to $30,000 in donations, visit Erase the Trace 2022.