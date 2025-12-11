Score Exclusive Deals at the Flip It Luxury Holiday Consignment Event in Franklin

The Flip It Luxury Holiday Consignment Experience with Purpose is taking place in Franklin now through December 14 at the Moore-Morris History and Culture Center (108 Bridge Street, Franklin, Tennessee 37064)!

This holiday season, discover the nation’s premier women’s and men’s upscale pop-up consignment event — where luxury fashion meets sustainability, community, and impact. More than just shopping, this is a purpose-driven, community-centered event that transforms the way we buy, sell, and give back.

Event Schedule:

Thursday, December 11th:

• 7:00–9:00 AM: VIP Pre-Sale (Access Pass Required)

• 9:00 AM–8:00 PM: General Public

Friday, December 12th:

• 7:00–9:00 AM: VIP Pre-Sale Encore (2nd Day Early Access)

• 9:00 AM–8:00 PM: General Public

Saturday, December 13th:

• 10:00 AM–8:00 PM: General Public

• 5:00–8:00 PM: VIP ½ Price Sale (Early Access)

Sunday, December 14th:

• 10:00 AM–4:00 PM: ½ Price Sale (General Public)

• Consignor Pickup by Last Name: A–M at 6:00 PM | N–Z at 7:00 PM

Here’s what makes this event unforgettable:

Shop like never before: Browse racks filled with celebrity and production-used wardrobe pieces, alongside carefully curated finds from local consignors. Every item tells a story — and could become part of yours.

Limited seller spots: With only 150 consignor slots available, sellers will enjoy an exclusive opportunity to showcase their treasures. Stay tuned for sign-up details and get ready to clean out your closets for a cause!

