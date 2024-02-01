Score Big with Krystal’s Unbeatable Game Day Offers

Secure your title as the ultimate MVP of the party. Krystal , the original quick-service restaurant chain of the South, unleashes deals to kick off everyone’s favorite game day. From Friday, February 9 until Sunday, February 11, 2024 guests have the option to score big with 10 Wings or 10 Krystals starting at only $9.99.

“Whether you’re gearing up to host the ultimate game day bash or heading to a friend’s place, we’re offering a delicious deal on our 10 Wings or 10 Krystals that will truly be the star of the show,” said Kaitlin Stoehr , Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “When you bring these delicious deals to the table, you will be feeling like a champion!”

Krystal’s Wings are coated in a spicy breading and fried just right, served in mouthwatering 10-piece portions. The Krystal slider is grilled to perfection and topped with diced onions, mustard, and a slice of dill pickle, served on a signature steamed bun.

This offer is available for dine-in, take-out and online orders for a limited time only at participating locations while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary. To place your order for your game day celebration, visit Krystal.com .

Source: Restaurant Magazine

