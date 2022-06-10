Score an Item from Carly Pearce’s Closet During CMA Fest

In the true spirit of CMA Fest, CARLY PEARCE will give fans the ultimate access with an opportunity to shop her closet! All proceeds from the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year’s haul will aid the Music Health Alliance’s mission to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry members across 49 states. Carly’s Closet: A Pop-Up Shop Supporting Healthcare for the Music Industry opens at Noelle (200 Fourth Avenue North) in downtown Nashville on Friday, June 10 from 4:00-6:00P.

“I recently did some spring cleaning and found that I had so many clothes that need new owners. Who better to pass them along to than my fans!?” says Carly. “With so many people coming to Nashville this week, it felt like the perfect time to host a pop-up shop and raise some money for a great cause.”

“Access to healthcare is something we all need and deserve, and the Music Health Alliance has been providing resources to artists, songwriters and musicians for over 15 years,” said Carly. “When you make a purchase at this event, you can know your money is going directly to them to support the people who bring the music to life.”

“Carly Pearce has won over so many people with her words and her voice,” said Music Health Alliance’s Tatum Allsep. “Now she has shown us her kindness and heart with her idea to sell her own clothes and donate the profits to Heal The Music!”

Carly, who will open the doors for the unique experience has hand-selected over 100 items of clothing, shoes, and accessories from her personal collection. Fans will have the chance to purchase wardrobe pieces from the “Next Girl” music video, the 2021 ACM Awards, and several media and concert appearances. The event will be cashless so all purchases will be made with credit and debit cards.

Fans across the country can also participate in Carly’s Closet online when a few items become available for sale exclusively on the leading live commerce platform TalkShopLive. Stay tuned to Carly’s Instagram for more details on how to participate.

Following the pop-up, Carly heads to Nissan Stadium for her first solo appearance at CMA Fest that night and continues Kenny Chesney’s HERE & NOW TOUR for the rest of the summer.