Score a Home Run with Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville This Holiday Season!

Baseball might be considered a summer sport, but fall is the most exciting time in Major League Baseball! The World Series, often referred to as the Fall Classic, stands as one of the most iconic and celebrated events in professional sports. The MLB annual championship series marks the culmination of an entire season’s worth of competition and showcases the pinnacle of baseball excellence.

This year, all eyes were on Texas as the Rangers took on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series with an astonishing winning streak in the postseason. The series culminated on November 1st with the Texas Rangers’ first World Series win. All told, the Rangers went on their longest road winning streak in franchise history with an 11-0 result in the postseason.

More Than 100 Years of the World Series

Since its inception in 1903, the World Series has become a testament to the rich history and tradition of baseball as well as a source of collective excitement and anticipation for fans across the globe. It’s a moment when the best of Major League Baseball vie for the title of world champions, with each pitch, hit, and catch carrying the weight of a storied legacy and the hopes of a loyal and passionate fan base.

The series pits the champions of the American League and the National League in a best-of-seven playoff in search of the Commissioner’s Trophy. The World Series has been played 119 times since its inaugural season in 1903 and features intense competition throughout the season between MLB’s 30 professional teams. There have been many evolutions of the championship series, but the current format has been played since 1969 when the league split into the two existing league organizations.

It’s Rangers Season!

Once upon a time, the Texas Rangers were known as the Washington Senators! First established in 1961, the franchise relocated to Arlington, Texas, in 1972 and rebranded to the Texas Rangers to honor Texas’ long-standing law enforcement agency of the same name.

The Rangers are part of the American League West Division and call Globe Life Field in Arlington their home field. Their mascot is a palomino-style horse named Captain, who wears their uniform with the number “72” to honor the year the Rangers moved to Texas. While 2023 was the Texas Rangers’ first win, the team has appeared in the World Series twice before, in 2010 and 2011.

