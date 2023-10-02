Scooter’s Coffee Unveils All-New Dollar Delights Menu

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 2, 2023 – Delight your taste buds with Mini Donuts and more from the brand-new Scooter’s Coffee Dollar Delights Menu. Priced at just one dollar each, these new, delicious deals feature Mini Donuts, Brewed Coffee, an Extra Shot of Espresso, Sweet Cold Foam and Bottled Water.

Mini Donuts: A trio of classic, old-fashioned cake donuts everyone loves in

mini-sized treats. Mouthwatering, baked-to-perfection, one-ounce glazed donuts are an easy sweet you can enjoy.

Brewed Coffee: Available in small, medium and large sizes. Scooter’s Coffee sources only the highest-quality coffee beans from around the world. Blended and roasted with love and care in small batches, they provide a rich, smooth flavor and aroma. You’ll fall in love from the very first sip.

Extra Shot of Espresso: Add some extra pep to your favorite drink with a shot of freshly pulled world-class Espresso. Arabica coffee beans are blended and roasted to bring out a rich, smooth, and flavorful concentrated coffee in the form of Espresso.

Sweet Cold Foam: Top any iced or blended drink with handcrafted Sweet Cold Foam, made-to-order with nonfat, freshly frothed milk. It’s a velvety, sweet cloud that floats atop and gently melds with your drink. Try it sugar-free or infused with any combination of Scooter’s Coffee flavored syrups.

Bottled Water: Stay hydrated on the go with bottled water featuring the friendly Scooter’s Coffee Smiley icon who is sure to bring joy throughout the day.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com/menu/dollar-delights. Visit your local Scooter’s Coffee to savor the new Dollar Delights Menu!