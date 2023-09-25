Scooter’s Coffee Serves Up Savory Pumpkin Drinks & Treats

OMAHA, Neb., August 23, 2023 – Scooter’s Coffee is pumped for its customer-favorite: the all-vibrant Pumpkin Season. From refreshing blended and iced drinks to spice-infused warm beverages and bites, Scooter’s Coffee ushers in all the cozy feels of fall that make customers smile throughout their day.

Pumpkin Caramelicious: Fall so hard for a symphony of flavors that sings to your senses. World-class espresso melds with creamy caramel, hot, textured milk and all the pumpkin spice flavors, creating a perfect medley in a cup. Enjoy this drink with luscious whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: Make the most of every fall moment with all of the seasonal flavors that make you smile – cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and more. These autumnal flavors that you crave are combined with robust espresso, steamed milk, a fluffy dollop of whipped cream, and a dusting of cinnamon.

Pumpkin Cold Foam: Layer on this fall must-have topping to any iced or blended drink. Pumpkin Cold Foam is made-to-order with nonfat, freshly frothed milk, smooth pumpkin flavor, and finishing touches of caramel drizzle or a dusting of sweet cinnamon.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Bite: The taste of fall now comes in an amazingly moist Pumpkin Spice Cake Bite. Traditional pumpkin spices are covered with rich, creamy frosting, and topped with festive autumn leaf sprinkles. Meet your new fall treat!

Pumpkin Caramelicious Muffin: Scooter’s Coffee took the buttery caramel flavor of its signature Caramelicious® drink, added the warm sweetness of pumpkin spice, and infused it into a freshly baked pastry.

Autumn Caramel Crunch: This exquisite latte combines signature espresso, creamy caramel, hazelnut, and classic vanilla flavors to create the perfect pick-me-up on a crisp, fall day.

Maple Waffle Sandwich: Fluffy, golden, maple-flavored waffles are married with juicy, just-enough-spice sausage, a perfectly cooked egg, and rich cheddar cheese.

For an extra boost of energy to fuel your day, try Scooter’s Coffee exclusive energy drink SCOOOT! Energy™ in a Blue Raspberry SCOOOT! Energy Infusion.

Scooter’s Coffee also has added new drinks to its Kids’ Menu which can be ordered as a Kids’ Snack Combo that comes with two Mini Sugar Cookies. Chocolicious Milk melds creamy milk with the sweetness of white chocolate, all nestled inside a Smiley cup complete with chocolate drizzle. Lemonberry-ade infuses the tangy flavor of lemonade with the vibrant sweetness of blue raspberry, served over ice.

Check out the Scooter’s Coffee website to view the pumpkin-filled fall menu. For additional convenience, download and use the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App to order ahead and collect “Smiles” that can be redeemed for loyalty rewards.