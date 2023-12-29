Scooter’s Coffee Reveals New Winter Menu

Celebrate the New Year with new delicious favorites as part of the Scooter’s Coffee new Winter Menu. With tempting new drink flavor combinations and exciting new takes on classic flavors, there’s something for everyone to start off 2024 on the right foot.

Scoot on Around™ to Scooter’s Coffee this winter to try phenomenal pairings that include flavors of sweet and salty caramel, creamy and nutty white mocha and a decadent blend of raspberry and mocha.

Sea Salt Caramelicious®: Try a gourmet twist to the signature Caramelicious as classic caramel flavors unite with a dash of delicious sea salt. World-class espresso, delicately frothed milk, a layer of puffy whipped cream and delicious caramel drizzle complete this smooth and sweet limited-time drink.

New Pistachio White Mocha: Try something new this year with a savory, sweet drink that melds velvety white mocha flavors that complement the earthy, nutty flavors of pistachio. A carefully prepared blend of espresso and rich milk is added and topped with a dollop of luscious, whipped cream.

Raspberry Mocha: A unique blend of raspberry and chocolatey mocha flavors join together to create this one-of-a-kind latte. This drink pairs perfectly with baked-from-scratch Red Velvet Cake Bites, made with cake, real cream cheese frosting and cocoa-infused decadence.

Double Chocolate Muffin: Enjoy a double-dose of delicious! A rich, super-moist chocolate muffin is crammed with chocolate pieces and topped with mini chocolate chips to bring big bites of joy. The limited-time Double Chocolate Muffin is the perfect sidekick to a smooth Brewed Coffee, available in any size for just $1 as part of Scooter’s Coffee Dollar Delights Menu. Or, try a Cold Brew, steeped in cool temperatures and magnificently served with ice.

Get your morning or afternoon protein fix with a savory Spicy Sausage or Bacon Burrito, filled with fluffy scrambled eggs and white cheddar cheese.

Find your new favorite Scooter’s Coffee order in the New Year. Visit scooterscoffee.com.

