Scooter’s Coffee is Serving Up Gratitude on Veterans Day

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 6, 2023 – To thank our nation’s Veterans for their courage and service in protecting our freedom, Scooter’s Coffee is offering them a free handcrafted drink of any size on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023.

“This Veterans Day, we pause to express our deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our great nation. They exemplify key core values that we take to heart at Scooter’s Coffee, such as Courage, Integrity, and Humility,” said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “Scooter’s Coffee franchisees and employees look forward to welcoming Veterans on Nov. 11 as our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their selfless commitment.”

Veterans can order any size of drink including holiday offerings like the Peppermint Mocha, Praline Caramelicious® and Sugar Cookie Latte – all made with decadent, fresh espresso and available hot, iced or blended. Scooter’s Coffee also serves fresh Brewed Coffee, Fruit Smoothies, SCOOOT! Energy™ Infusions and more.

To receive the free drink offer, veterans simply need to present their valid military identification at a participating Scooter’s Coffee location. The offer is only valid one per veteran, while supplies last, and is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App. Veterans can view a full list of delicious drink offerings and find their local store on the Scooter’s Coffee website.

Scooter’s Coffee is a member of the International Franchise Association (“IFA”) and supports the IFA’s VetFran Program. The program helps honorably discharged veterans who are interested in opening a franchise business, including a Scooter’s Coffee franchise location. More information on the IFA program can be found at VetFran.com.