Scooter’s Coffee Celebrating National Cold Brew Day with $1 Cold Brews

April 16, 2024 – Celebrate National Cold Brew Day on Saturday, April 20, 2024 with a $1 medium cold brew at all Scooter’s Coffee® locations!

Our cold brew is made fresh in every store by slow steeping our world-class coffee for a full 24 hours. The result is an incredibly smooth iced coffee perfect for starting your day off strong or for a refreshing afternoon boost.

In addition to our traditional cold brew, we’re including our Cinnamon Crème Cold Brew as part of the celebration! This spiced-up cold brew is infused with cinnamon and brown sugar flavors and topped with a delicious cinnamon flavored cold foam.

This offer for a $1 medium cold brew or Cinnamon Crème Cold Brew is available only on Saturday, April 20, and must be redeemed through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. No additional purchase is necessary, but our cold brew pairs well with our Double Chocolate Muffin. Bite into a rich and chocolatey muffin filled with chocolate pieces baked in and topped with mini chocolate chips.

Customers must scan their mobile app at the store or place a mobile order to redeem this offer (limit 1 per customer). Additions and substitutions are extra.

Scoot on Around™ to one of our more than 770 Scooter’s Coffee locations across 30 states by finding your nearest location at scooterscoffee.com.

