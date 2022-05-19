Science Week Summer Camp Set for July at Summit High

Discover, analyze and create at the 2022 Science Week at Summit High School.

This hands-on summer camp is for rising third through eighth-graders who have an interest in science. On July 11-15, they’ll be introduced to everything from biology and physics to chemistry and engineering as they conduct experiments, create projects and make new friends.

The camp will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. each day. The cost to attend is $200 per child, and registration will take place online between now and June 24. To pay any fees, families may use WCS Online School Payments.

Families who have questions can email David Moriarty.

