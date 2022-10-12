Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math Come to Life Across Middle Tennessee for TN STEAM Festival

The Festival was founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring and incorporates events at a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions! A complete listing of activities is available at TNsteam.org.

The Festival’s popular STEAM-a-Palooza returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center! This free, all-ages outdoor event (rain or shine) features robotics, creative arts, environmental conservation, composting, cosmetics, physics, mathematics, meteorology and as well as live performances and food trucks. In addition, Discovery Center’s general admission for indoor exhibits will be half-price from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15.

“Be Brilliant” at these other featured events in Middle Tennessee:

Connect with the Tennessee STEAM Festival on Facebook @STEAMFestival or Instagram @STEAMFest, and hashtag #BeBrilliant!