SCHOOLS: Know What to Do in Case of Inclement Weather

As temperatures drop and winter weather begins appearing in forecasts, WCS wants to ensure that all families are informed about the inclement weather protocol.

Should the district and schools need to close, families and staff will receive a phone call, text message and email using the contact information on file. In addition, the information will be posted on the WCS website, the WCS mobile app, the district’s social media channels and through traditional news media outlets. The district aims to reach out by 9 p.m. if schools will be canceled the next day, but that may not always be possible.

“We try to make decisions as early as possible, but that isn’t always an option,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “If the decision to close school is made overnight, we will start calling staff and families as early as 5 a.m.”

All WCS schools will be closed on inclement weather days.

“We look at the district as a whole when we make these kinds of decisions,” Golden said. “If we must close schools due to weather, all school campuses and our online school will be closed. I encourage all of our families and staff to make sure their contact information is updated so they receive the district and school notices.”

In Middle Tennessee, any type of inclement weather, including snow, ice and flooding, may cause schools to close. Since Williamson County is large and has many rural roads, hazardous conditions in one part of the county may close the entire district.

When schools are closed, events are automatically canceled. However, if conditions improve throughout the day, the superintendent may make the decision to hold an event at the high school level.

The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will communicate plans with families who use extended care at their elementary school. Should the school system close due to inclement weather, College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) childcare will also be closed.

The district has 10 inclement weather days built into the 2024-25 school calendar to use if needed. Any additional missed days must be rescheduled.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email