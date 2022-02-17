WCS Dismissing Early February 17 Due to Severe Weather

Due to stormy conditions that are predicted for this afternoon, local schools are dismissing early.

Williamson County Schools – Dismissing 2 Hours Early

Message from WCS:

We have been monitoring the severe weather that is expected in our area late this afternoon. Due to the timing and severity of the forecasted storm system moving into our area, Williamson County Schools will be dismissing two hours early today, Thursday, February 17. That means if your school normally dismisses at 3:50, it will dismiss at 1:50.

The School Age Child Care program will remain open.

School principals will communicate with families regarding evening events.

*To note: Franklin Special School District is also dismissing three hours early today, February 17 due to an Early Dismissal Day that was previously on the school calendar.