Schools Dismissing Early Due to Severe Weather March 25

Due to severe weather, some schools have decided to dismiss early on Thursday, March 25.

Williamson County Schools

Dismissing 3 Hours Early

Due to the timing and severity of the forecasted storm system moving into our area, Williamson County Schools will be dismissing three hours early today, Thursday, March 25. That means if your school normally dismisses at 3:50, it will dismiss at 12:50.

The School Age Child Care program will also be closed.

All evening extra-curricular activities are cancelled.

Franklin Special School District

Dismissing 2 Hours Early

As today’s predicted severe weather moves closer, the FSSD will close two hours early. Because the timing of the storm’s arrival could create safety issues at dismissal, FSSD will close schools 2 hours early. MAC and the weekly food distribution will also be cancelled today.