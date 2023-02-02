School Closures and Delays for February 2 Due to Threat of Inclement Weather

School Closures for February 2, 2023

Williamson County Schools

URGENT: Williamson County Schools will be opening two hours late today, Thursday, February 2, 2023. That means if your bus normally picks up your child at 6, the bus will pick up at 8. School Age Child Care will open at 7 a.m. Staff should follow the late start protocol.

Franklin Special School District

After assessing current road conditions, the FSSD schools and offices will open two hours late today, Feb. 2nd. This will provide our drivers with better visibility as they watch for slick spots. MAC will operate on its normal schedule at the regular school sites.

Other Local School Closures/Delays

Battle Ground Academy – opening 2 hours late

Benton Hall Academy – opening 2 hours late

Grace Christian Academy – opening at 9:30am