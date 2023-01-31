Schools Closed January 31 Due to Threat of Ice and Freezing Rain

By
Andrea Hinds
-

School Closures for January 31, 2023

Williamson County Schools

Franklin Special School District

Other Local School Closures/Delays

Benton Hall Academy
Grace Christian Academy – opening at 9:30am
New  Hope Academy

