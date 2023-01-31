Schools Closed January 31 Due to Threat of Ice and Freezing Rain

School Closures for January 31, 2023
Williamson County Schools
URGENT: Our area is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Due to the unpredictability of the type of precipitation and timing of the arrival of the winter weather across the county, there will be no school on Tuesday, January 31. The School Age Child Care program will be closed. pic.twitter.com/MhNOlPoeoi
— WCS (@WCSedu) January 31, 2023
Franklin Special School District
FSSD schools, district offices, and the MAC program will be closed tomorrow, January 31, due to the threat of ice and freezing rain in the early morning hours. Thank you for your understanding as we make this call early enough to provide families with time to plan. pic.twitter.com/e0aQhqEbjA
— Franklin Special SD (@franklinspecial) January 31, 2023
Other Local School Closures/Delays
Benton Hall Academy
Grace Christian Academy – opening at 9:30am
New Hope Academy