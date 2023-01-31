Schools Closed February 1 Due to Threat of Inclement Weather

School Closures for February 1, 2023

Williamson County Schools

(WCS) Middle Tennessee is under a Winter Weather Advisory. We have been in contact with the National Weather Service, Emergency Management and other authorities throughout the day. Based on that guidance and the expectation of hazardous travel conditions across our area tomorrow morning, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The School Age Child Care program will be closed.

Twelve month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.

This will be our second snow day of the school year. We have ten built into the calendar.

Franklin Special School District

During a weather briefing today with Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, experts forecast the next round of winter weather to begin moving in tonight. Freezing rain is expected to impact travel with ice accumulations predicted to range between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Due to this new information, the FSSD schools, offices and the MAC program will be closed Wednesday, February 1.

Other Local School Closures/Delays

Currey Ingram Academy – Opening 2 hours late on Wednesday, February 1