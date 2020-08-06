School Zones to Be Active as Kids Head Back to School this Friday

Starting this Friday, school zones in Franklin will become active as area kids begin heading back to school under limited-capacity plans. Officers will be vigilant in active school zones across the city, focusing on speeding drivers, improper passing, and Tennessee’s law on cell phone use.

Franklin Police Officers will be closely monitoring bus routes and citing drivers who disregard the flashing red lights and stop signs on school buses.

Motorists should anticipate slower than usual traffic in and around school zones. To avoid being late to your destination, drivers should plan to leave earlier than usual. Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about safely crossing the street and walking through parking lots.

The minimum fine for speeding in a school zone or illegally passing a stopped school bus: $139.75

Drivers must be aware of & comply with traffic direction by Franklin Police School Patrol Crossing Guards. Motorists should be prepared to stop and follow their instructions.

Parents are encouraged to visit their child’s school website to familiarize themselves with drop-off and pick-up information.