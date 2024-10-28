School Uniform Company Dennis Uniform Shuts Down Operations

Dennis Uniform, a school uniform company, announced it would shut down operations, reports MSN.com.

The company will shut down all operations, which includes layoffs of employees. Office layoffs began on October 19.

”Our company has been working diligently to secure additional funding. Unfortunately, despite our material efforts to do so, we were unsuccessful in securing the necessary resources, making the layoffs unavoidable at this time,” interim CEO Lawrence Perkins stated.

The company will close “all sites through the country. ” They currently have a location in Brentwood at 204 Ward Circle. We stopped by the location during regular business hours, but it was closed. When we attempted to reach the business by phone, there was only a voicemail stating they were assisting other customers if they didn’t answer the phone.

The Dennis Uniforms website states, “All DENNIS Uniform stores and Customer Care Center are temporarily closed. Online checkout and returns are temporarily unavailable.”

Dennis Uniform provides school uniforms for many middle Tennessee schools, including Franklin Road Academy, Battle Ground Academy, Harpeth Hall, Davidson Academy and many others.

There are no other updates regarding the storefronts at this time.

Dennis Uniform was founded in 1920; it is the largest school uniform provider in the country. In March 2022, Dennis Unifrom announced the company joined forces with Mills Uniform Company (“Mills”).

