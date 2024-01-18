School Rivals Come Together with a ‘Yellow Out’ in Honor of Haley Sue Pearson

“It will be a Sea of YELLOW,” stated, Kim Stone, President of The Haley Sue Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Annually Centennial High School has hosted a “Yellow Out” night at one of the home basketball games, in honor of one of their own, Haley Sue Pearson, who graduated from CHS in 2014, but when on to Coach CHS Cougars Basketball Cheerleading Team.

Tragically, Haley Sue lost her life in December 2020. Since then, Centennial encourages everyone to wear yellow, Haley Sue’s favorite color.

Hadley Pearson, Haley Sue’s younger sister and senior at CHS heard that many of her fellow students and friends do not have anything yellow to wear! She had an idea and shared with her mother, Pam Pearson, Executive Director of The Haley Sue Foundation, that she wanted to create a shirt that friends and students could purchase, and all the proceeds could go back to the foundation. Pam challenged Hadley to design it and she would make it happen.

The shirt was an instant hit, “Hoops for Haley.”

Indy’s Student Body President, Max Ellis, also friends with Hadley, asked if Indy could also participate in having Independence student section wear Yellow!

“This is so much more than a game,” Max Ellis stated.

Since then, the students and parents have been purchasing “Hoops for Haley” shirts to support the nonprofit.

“I don’t know if I have ever seen two rivals like CHS and Indy come together to ALL wear the same theme/color for a game!” Kim Stone stated, President and Indy Parent.

“The foundation is overwhelmed with the support from the local community, but thrilled to know our local students at Indy and CHS are doing something good!” The last time the rivals met on the court, it went into triple OT, with Indy coming out on top. “No matter what the score board says in the end, this night will be one to remember!”