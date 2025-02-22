School of Nashville Ballet Opens Registration for Summer Camp

School of Nashville Ballet has announced its 2025 Summer Camp schedule and registration is now open. In addition to camps, Nashville Ballet offers a variety of summer programs for children of all ages, including community classes and junior intensives.

Ignite your young artist’s imagination this summer at the School of Nashville Ballet. These half-day camps feature unique themes and are thoughtfully curated to nurture their creativity through engaging physical activities and expression.

These programs offer the perfect opportunity for your child to explore, dream, learn, and play while developing an early appreciation for the arts. Campers will enjoy practicing choreography, creating crafts, learning dance techniques, and discovering the joy of artistic expression. Each camp includes age-appropriate dance instruction, active play, and art projects. On the final day, campers will showcase their experience during a short, in-studio performance for family and friends at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet.

“Learning ballet at a young age not only nurtures discipline and creativity, but it also fosters a deep appreciation for the arts,” said Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin. For every camper, we hope to instill a real appreciation for the beauty and power of ballet for a lifetime.”

School of Nashville Ballet Summer Camp Schedule:

Magical Creatures Camp

June 2-6 or July 7-11

Ages 4-6 yrs | 9 AM to 12 PM

Dancers will be transported to a fantasy land full of magic where their imaginations can run wild with mythical creatures such as fairies, unicorns, mermaids, dragons and wizards!

Once Upon a Time Story Ballet Camp

June 2-6 or July 7-11

Ages 7-9 yrs | 1 PM to 4 PM

Dancers will dive into the ballet world’s most famous stories to learn about their plots, characters, music and choreography. Ballets to include Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker and more.

Animal Adventure Camp

June 9-13 or June 23-27

Ages 3-5 yrs | 9 AM to 12 PM

Dancers will explore the Animal Kingdom while deepening their creativity and understanding of movement by studying the characteristics of various animal species. ROAR!!!

Broadway Stars Camp

June 9-13 or June 23-27

Ages 6-9 yrs | 1 PM to 4 PM

Calling all Tappers! The Great White Way beckons…in this Tap and Musical Theatre focused camp, dancers will study technique through their explorations of kid-friendly musicals including Annie, Singin’ in the Rain, Wicked and many more!

CarTune Camp

June 16-20 or July 14-18

Ages 4-6 yrs | 9 AM to 12 PM

Dancers will blast off into the world of Disney/Pixar Animation movies where they will rock out to memorable melodies while revisiting much-loved characters from films such as Toy Story, The Incredibles and Cars, to Infinity and Beyond!

Dance and Music Mashup Camp

June 16-20 or July 14-18

Ages 7-9 yrs | 1 PM to 4 PM

Why focus on one discipline when there are so many to love? Dancers will explore Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz and Hip Hop technique accompanied with a fun variety of musical styles to mix, match and mashup!

*Students must meet age requirements by June 1, 2025. No exceptions.

For more information about the 2025 Summer Camps, please visit NashvilleBallet.com/Summer-Camps.

