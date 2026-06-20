School of Nashville Ballet Announces Open Enrollment

School of Nashville Ballet is now enrolling students for the 2026-27 academic year. Classes begin Monday, August 17, and continue through May 8, 2027.

Serving students ages 2 through adult, School of Nashville Ballet offers a comprehensive range of programs for dancers of all experience levels. Programs include Creative Movement and Pre-Ballet classes for young children, Children’s Division, Academy Division, Professional Training Division, Young Men’s Scholarship Program, Community Youth Division, Optional Disciplines Program, Men’s Program and Adult Division.

As the official school of Nashville Ballet, Tennessee’s largest professional ballet company, students train in an environment connected to professional dancers, productions and artistic leadership. The curriculum is designed to develop strong technique, artistry, confidence and discipline while fostering a lifelong appreciation for dance and the performing arts.

Students also have opportunities to perform throughout the year in productions including Nashville’s Nutcracker, one of Middle Tennessee’s most beloved holiday traditions, and the annual Celebration of Dance. Advanced students may participate in additional performances and training opportunities through the Academy and Professional Training Division programs. These experiences allow students to apply their training on stage while building confidence, teamwork and performance skills.

In addition to its traditional training programs, School of Nashville Ballet offers several educational and community initiatives that expand access to dance throughout Middle Tennessee. The Young Men’s Scholarship Program (YMSP) provides tuition-free ballet training and mentorship opportunities for boys. The Community Youth Division brings high-quality dance instruction to students in neighborhood settings, while the Optional Disciplines Program allows students to explore additional styles including jazz, tap, hip hop, musical theater and contemporary dance. The program also offers Adaptive Dance: New Perspectives, an inclusive program designed to provide dance opportunities for individuals of all abilities in a supportive environment. Together, these initiatives reflect the school’s commitment to expanding access to dance education and providing meaningful training opportunities for students of all backgrounds, interests and aspirations.

“Dance education offers so much more than learning steps and technique,” said Jennifer Kulev, Director of School of Nashville Ballet. “Students gain the ability to express themselves creatively, work toward meaningful goals and become part of a supportive community that encourages excellence and personal growth. Whether a child dreams of performing professionally or simply wants to explore a new passion, our programs provide a welcoming environment where every student can thrive.”

Beyond preparing students for success in dance, ballet training can also benefit children who participate in other sports and activities. Through structured movement and technique, students develop balance, flexibility, coordination, agility, core strength and body awareness. These foundational skills can enhance performance in sports such as soccer, gymnastics, cheerleading, figure skating, tennis and football while helping young athletes improve focus, discipline and reduce the risk of injury.

Many students who take ballet classes may not aspire to become professional dancers. However, the benefits of ballet extend far beyond the stage. Students develop confidence, discipline, resilience, work ethic, time management and teamwork. These skills help them succeed not only in the studio, but also in school, athletics and everyday life.

To help prospective students and families learn more about available programs, School of Nashville Ballet will host its annual Day for Aspiring Dancers on Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. The event provides an opportunity to tour the facility, meet faculty members, explore class offerings and learn more about the educational, performance and training opportunities available throughout the school.

For more information and to register, visit www.NashvilleBallet.com/programsandclasses.

2026-27 SCHOOL YEAR INFORMATION

Academic Year

August 17, 2026 – May 8, 2027

Programs and Classes

• Creative Movement (Ages 2-4)

• Pre-Ballet

• Children’s Division

• Academy Division

• Professional Training Division (PTD)

• Young Men’s Scholarship Program (YMSP)

• Community Youth Division

• Optional Disciplines Program

• Adaptive Dance: New Perspectives

• Men’s Program

• Adult Division

• Adult Flexible Enrollment Classes

• Summer Programs