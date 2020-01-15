School Naming Committee Submits Suggestions to Board

WCS Infocus

The School Naming Committee for the middle school on Henpeck Lane has selected three names to be submitted to the School Board.

After reviewing suggestions from parents, students and community members, the committee decided on Legacy Middle, Oakstead Middle and Oak View Middle. The School Board will review these names at its work session January 16.

The name Legacy reflects the school’s goal to build and leave a strong legacy for the future of the school, community and district. Oakstead Middle combines the names of the two elementary school feeders. Oak View Middle keeps with the namesake of the nearby Oak View Elementary School.

“The School Naming Committee reviewed the history of the school property and used community input to reach a consensus on the names,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb.

The School Board is expected to vote on a name for the new school at its January 21 meeting. The new school will open in the fall of 2020.