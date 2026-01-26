School Closures for January 27-29, 2026

Snow is falling across portions of Middle TN today and will continue to spread east and north, reports the National Weather Service. The inclement weather has caused some school districts to announce closures for early next week.

Here is a list of school district closures.

Last updated January 26, 4:49pm. We will update this list as more school districts announce closures.

Cannon County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Cannon County Schools will be closed Monday, January 26th and Tuesday, January 27th due to weather and extreme cold conditions moving into the area.

Cheatham County School District – closed January 26 & January 27

Due to the winter storm, the Cheatham County School District will be closed on Monday, January 26 and Tuesday, January 27.

The extended daycare program will be closed. There will be no extra-curricular activities and no community use of school facilities.

Dickson County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Due to the inclement weather, Dickson County Schools will be closed on Monday, January 26th and Tuesday, January 27th. All childcare sites will also be closed.

Franklin Special School District – closed January 27-29

Due to continued winter weather impacts across our area, including downed trees, power failures, and ongoing hazardous travel conditions, all Franklin Special District schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow MAC will be open on Wednesday and Thursday at the district site, located at Johnson Elementary School, 815 Glass Lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Students attending Snow MAC should bring their own lunch.

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has opened a warming shelter at Franklin High School for residents without a safe, warm place to stay. Cats and dogs are welcome but must be leashed or in crates.

Lebanon Special School District – closed January 26 & January 27

LSSD Closed Monday, 1/26/2026 and Tuesday, 1/27/2026. SACC Closed both days as well.

Maury County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

All Maury County Public Schools and Central office will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 26-27, 2026 due to snow, ice, and extremely low temperatures.

All extracurricular activities, athletics and school functions are canceled through 1/27/26. Boys and Girls Clubs will not meet at any Maury County Public Schools during this closure.

Metro Nashville Public Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Metro Schools families and community, schools will be closed Monday, January 26 and Tuesday, January 27.

All before and after school care is cancelled unless the provider offers an inclement weather site.

Families are encouraged to check with their provider for that information. All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings are also cancelled. District offices will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

More information on inclement weather plans can be found on our district weather page. https://www.mnps.org/students-families/weather

Robertson County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

All Robertson County schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday (1/26 & 1/27) of the upcoming week due to the weather.

Rutherford County Schools – closed January 27 & January 28

Rutherford County Schools announced that all schools will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, extending the closure that began Monday. James Evans, representing the school district, delivered the update explaining the decision. The district had previously announced closures for Monday and Tuesday

Sumner County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Sumner County Schools will be closed due to the icy road conditions on Monday and Tuesday, January 26-27.

Williamson County Schools – closed January 27-29

URGENT: Due to below‑freezing temperatures, widespread power outages, and hazardous road conditions, WCS will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 28, and Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. School Age Child Care is also closed. Twelve‑month employees should follow snow day protocol.

So, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on January 27 through January 29, 2026.

The School Age Child Care program is also closed.

Twelve-month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.

Wilson County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Due to concerns about current winter weather conditions and the forecast over the next 24-72 hours, Wilson County Schools will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26th and Tuesday, January 27th.

This will be a full districtwide closure, including Kid’s Club. The ATC will be closed as well.

Current icing conditions are expected to persist into the overnight for many areas of the county, especially north. While there may be a period of above freezing temperatures tomorrow, a very sharp transition to much colder weather will immediately follow tomorrow afternoon and into the overnight going into Monday. With forecasted temperatures on Monday and Tuesday expected to remain frigid, any additional melting will be a very slow process, especially for rural areas of the county.

To better serve you and your household planning, we wanted to go ahead and get this message out now so that you have more time to prepare for early next week.

You can expect another update on the status of Wednesday, January 28th on Tuesday afternoon (1/27/26).

