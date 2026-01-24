School Closures for January 26, 2026

Snow is falling across portions of Middle TN today and will continue to spread east and north, reports the National Weather Service. The inclement weather has caused some school districts to announce closures for early next week.

Here is a list of school district closures.

Last updated January 24, 12:45pm. We will update this list as more school districts announce closures.

Cannon County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Cannon County Schools will be closed Monday, January 26th and Tuesday, January 27th due to weather and extreme cold conditions moving into the area.

Rutherford County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

All Rutherford County schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 26-27, because of the snow, the expected ice, the extremely low temperatures and negative double-digit windchill that are forecast. The RCS Central Office will be closed at least on Monday. We will make a decision about the Central Office’s Tuesday schedule, on Monday. Custodians and maintenance will follow the same schedule as Central Office but should be on standby if needed, just like the other essential district workers.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email