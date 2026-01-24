School Closures for January 26, 2026

Snow is falling across portions of Middle TN today and will continue to spread east and north, reports the National Weather Service. The inclement weather has caused some school districts to announce closures for early next week.

Here is a list of school district closures.

Last updated January 24, 2:42pm. We will update this list as more school districts announce closures.

Cannon County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Cannon County Schools will be closed Monday, January 26th and Tuesday, January 27th due to weather and extreme cold conditions moving into the area.

Cheatham County School District – closed January 26 & January 27

Due to the winter storm, the Cheatham County School District will be closed on Monday, January 26 and Tuesday, January 27.

The extended daycare program will be closed. There will be no extra-curricular activities and no community use of school facilities.

Dickson County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Due to the inclement weather, Dickson County Schools will be closed on Monday, January 26th and Tuesday, January 27th. All childcare sites will also be closed.

Franklin Special School District – closed January 26 & January 27

Based on expected winter weather impacts throughout the region over the weekend and into early next week, all Franklin Special District schools, the Central Office, and MAC will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, January 26 and 27. This closure includes all employees as well. Forecasts indicate freezing temperatures, ice accumulation, and hazardous travel conditions that may continue even after precipitation ends, resulting in ongoing roadway concerns.

The safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and will reach out again on Tuesday as conditions are known and decisions are made regarding the remainder of the week.

Robertson County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

All Robertson County schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday (1/26 & 1/27) of the upcoming week due to the weather.

Rutherford County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

All Rutherford County schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 26-27, because of the snow, the expected ice, the extremely low temperatures and negative double-digit windchill that are forecast. The RCS Central Office will be closed at least on Monday. We will make a decision about the Central Office’s Tuesday schedule, on Monday. Custodians and maintenance will follow the same schedule as Central Office but should be on standby if needed, just like the other essential district workers.

Sumner County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Sumner County Schools will be closed due to the icy road conditions on Monday and Tuesday, January 26-27.

Williamson County Schools – closed January 26 & January 27

Williamson County remains under a Winter Storm Warning, and deteriorating travel conditions are expected through Sunday afternoon. Crews will not be able to begin clearing school parking lots and campuses until the sleet, freezing rain or snowfall ends. No one should be on a school campus until it has been cleared.

So, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Monday, January 26 or Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The School Age Child Care program will also be closed on both days.

Twelve-month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.

We have 10 snow days built into the school calendar, and this will use two of them.

Again, no school in Williamson County on Monday, January 26 or Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The School Age Child Care program will also be closed.

