School Closures for February 20, 2025

Many local school districts will be closed Thursday, February 20th due to winter weather. Here is the latest.

Latest update: February 19, 2:30pm

We will update as more school districts announce closures.

Cannon County Schools – Closed

Cannon County Schools will be CLOSED with Virtual Learning Day 2 for students on February 20, 2025, due to hazardous driving conditions and extreme cold temperatures.

Cheatham County School District – Closed

Extended daycare program will be closed. There will be no extra-curricular activities and no community use of school facilities.

Communication regarding games and practices for school programs participating in TSSAA postseason tournaments will be shared directly with athletic directors and coaches.

All students are encouraged to engage in learning activities during this closure.

Dickson County Schools – Closed

All after school activities and daycare facilities will be closed.

Franklin Special District – Closed

Due to the prediction of below-freezing temperatures overnight and the likelihood of black ice on untreated side roads, Franklin Special District schools, administrative offices, and WeeMAC will be closed.

School-aged MAC will be OPEN at the district site (Johnson Elementary School: 815 Glass Lane) from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Students should bring a lunch.

Lebanon Special School District – Closed

SACC Open and operating on snow schedule.

Maury County Public Schools – Closed

Due to several secondary, rural and neighborhood roads still impacted with snow and ice, all Maury County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, February 20. Twelve-month employees should report. The Boys & Girls Clubs will be open at the following locations:

Wayne Street

8th Street

Marvin Wright Elementary

Mt. Pleasant Elementary

Murfreesboro City Schools – Closed

ESP will be open at their designated inclement weather sites with modified hours.

Robertson County Schools – Closed

Due to hazardous road conditions, Robertson County Schools will be closed on Thursday, February 20th. Daycares will be open at regular times. <

Please check your school’s pages for updates on any scheduled activities, including sports and events.

Rutherford County Schools – Closed

Message from RCS: While most of the major roadways have been cleared, there are several secondary and neighborhood roads that are still impacted. Law enforcement reports there have been several wrecks and has encouraged motorists to stay off the roads if possible. The temperatures also remain below freezing and are expected to be in the single digits tomorrow morning.

So with all of that in mind, all Rutherford County Schools will remain closed tomorrow — Thursday, February 20. The central office will also remain closed, and 12-month school-based classified employees should not report to work.

As for extracurricular activities for Wednesday, they have been canceled, and any sports tournaments are being rescheduled. The schools and coaches will communicate this information directly to parents and student-athletes. An announcement about Thursday’s extra-curricular activities will be made by noon on Thursday.

Thursday’s School Board meeting is being rescheduled to Monday.

Sumner County Schools – Closed

The Sumner County Academic League made the snow day announcement!



Williamson County Schools – Closed

Message from WCS: While main roads across Williamson County are mostly clear, many side roads and subdivision streets remain hazardous for travel. For that reason, and due to the potential for refreezing overnight, there will be no school in WCS on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The School Age Child Care program will be closed on Thursday.

Twelve-month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.

This will be our fourth snow day of the school year. We have ten built into the calendar.

Wilson County Schools – Closed

Message from Wilson County Schools:

We are still seeing some area roadways (mainly secondaries and rural) throughout the county that we feel would not be satisfactory for school day travel tomorrow morning, especially with frigid temperatures forecasted tonight that will develop re-freezing conditions on wet roads.

To ensure the safety of everyone, we feel this closure is necessary.

This will once again be a complete closure. All Kids Club activities are canceled and the district office (ATC Building) will be closed as well.

We will provide another update tomorrow (by early evening) on the status of Friday, February 21st.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email