School Closures for February 2, 2026

The inclement weather continues to cause some school districts to close. Here is a list of school district closures. Last updated January 30, 3:00pm. We will update this list as more school districts announce closures.

Cheatham County School District – closed on Monday, February 2

Although the snow and ice have ended, many secondary roads remain unsafe, and freezing temperatures prevent proper melting and treatment. These conditions create ongoing safety concerns for our buses, student drivers, staff, and families.

Our extended daycare program will be closed on Monday. There will be no athletic practices/games or community use of school facilities on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

All students are encouraged to engage in learning activities during this closure.

We will be asking the Tennessee Department of Education for a waiver as virtual learning may not be an option as many of our families and students are still without power and Internet.

As always, we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time, and we hope everyone continues to stay safe and warm!

Dickson County Schools – closed on Monday, February 2

The Dickson County School System will close schools for Monday, February 2, 2026. We will make a decision regarding opening day-care by Sunday, February 1, 2026 by 2:00 p.m.

