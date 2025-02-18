School Closures for February 19, 2025

The National Weather Service predicts snow on Wednesday, February 19, for middle Tennessee. School districts are beginning to announce school closures; here’s the latest.

Latest update: February 18, 3:20pm

We will update as more school districts announce closures.

Cannon County Schools – Closed

Cannon County Schools will be CLOSED with Virtual Learning for students on February 19, 2025, due to impending inclement weather.

Students will receive assignments on Tuesday to use for their Virtual Learning Day at home. Only do the assignments for Wednesday, February 19th. Each school will send more information.

Cheatham County Schools – Closed

Extended daycare will be closed, and there will be no extra-curricular activities. Communication regarding any athletic games and practices and use of school facilities for Wednesday will be shared with athletic directors and principals.

Schools are sending instructional information and materials home with students today to ensure continued learning during this closure.

For Tuesday, February 18, the Cheatham Achievers after-school program at the three middle schools will close at 5:45 p.m. Cheatham Middle School bus riders in this program will be transported home beginning at 4:30 p.m.

There will be no community use of school facilities after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18 due to the impending weather.

Dickson County Schools – Closed

All after school activities and daycare facilities will also be closed.

Lebanon Special School District – Closed

SACC will be closed as well.

Rutherford County Schools – Closed

The district’s Central Office will also be closed and 12-month school-based classified employees should not report to work.

An announcement about Wednesday’s extra-curricular activitieswill be made by noon. All activities for Tuesday night must be concluded by 8 p.m.

Sumner County Schools – Closed

Schools will be closed Wednesday, February 19th, 2025 due to snowy conditions throughout the county.



Wilson County Schools – Closed

Wilson County Schools will be CLOSED on Wednesday, February 19th, 2025. A Winter Storm Warning for Wilson County remains active by the National Weather Service, and will take effect late night and go through tomorrow morning.

Very hazardous road conditions are expected by early AM on Wednesday. To ensure safety for all, this will be a complete district closure, meaning all Kids Club activities are cancelled and the district’s central office (ATC Building) will be closed as well. All extra-curricular activities scheduled for Wednesday are cancelled.

Depending how much snowfall coupled with frigid temperatures that are forecasted to follow, it’s possible that the district could experience multi-day closures this week. Another update will be provided by Wednesday (by early evening) on the status of Thursday, February 20th.

Williamson County Schools – Closed

There will be no school in Williamson County on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. School Age Child Care will be closed.

