School Closures & Early Dismissals for April 2, 2024

Due to severe weather expected to move into middle Tennessee on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, some local school districts will be closed.

Closures

Last updated: April 1, 2024 8:44pm

Murfreesboro City Schools

Closing three house early

Schools with 7:30 bell time will dismiss at 11:30 and schools with 8:30 bell time will dismiss at 12:30.

Integrated Pre-K will not be in session.

ESP will be open until 6 p.m. for those who are currently enrolled.

Rutherford County Schools

Closing three hours early

Three hours early means all dismissal and bus transportation schedules will be adjusted by three hours. So if your school normally dismisses at 2:30, for example, it will dismiss at 11:30 tomorrow. The same goes for bus stop times.

All afterschool extracurricular activities are canceled for Tuesday. The School Board work session will continue as scheduled.

Wilson County Schools

All Kids Club activities will be closed as well.

Lebanon Special School District

SACC closed as well