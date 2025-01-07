School Closures and Delays for January 7, 2025

Many school districts are closing on January 7, 2025 due to hazardous road conditions.

*Updated: January 6 at 10:20pm

Cannon County Schools – Closed

Cheatham County School District – 2 Hr Delay

Cheatham County School District will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 7. School will start at 9:45 a.m. Extended daycares will operate on a snow schedule and open at 7 a.m. Should there be any changes in the schedule on Tuesday, the district will notify families as soon as possible. Families should have a back-up plan in case the weather does not improve.

Franklin Special District – Closed

MAC Program also closed

Maury County Public School District – 2 Hr Delay

All Maury County Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Twelve-month employees: Please use your discretion when deciding when to report to work.

Williamson County Schools – Closed

The School Age Child Care program will also be closed.

Twelve month employees should follow the snow day protocol. Those who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.

This is the first snow day of the school year. WCS has ten built into the calendar.

*Students attending Metro Nashville Public Schools, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools are still on winter break.

