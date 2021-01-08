School Cancellations for Friday January 8, 2021

Snow across the southern part of the county has caused hazardous travel conditions in those areas for teachers and buses to travel safely to school sites.

Snow across the southern part of the county has caused hazardous travel conditions in those areas for teachers and buses to travel safely to school sites, for that reason there will be no school in Williamson County on Friday, January 8, 2021.

That means no school for WCS online or traditional school students who are on remote. Even on remote days, teachers and staff and some students are on campus for wi-fi or other services. Buses also transport students on remote days to receive those services. In addition, meal pick up will not be available today.

The School Age Child Care program will operate at snow sites, and 12 month employees should follow the snow day protocol.

This will be our first snow day. We have 10 built into our calendar.

