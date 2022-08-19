School Bus Crashes into Power Pole on Murfreesboro Road

UPDATE, Aug 19, 11am: EMS has evaluated the scene; no injuries reported so far, reports Williamson County Emergency Management

A school bus crashed into a power pole on Murfreesboro Road/96 Friday morning, reports local officials. No children were aboard the bus.

The crash occurred at Ralston Lane. Franklin Police Department say that Murfreesboro Road from Mack Hatcher into downtown is currently closed due to downed wires. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect heavy congestion near the area. Williamson County Emergency Management expects the closure to last 5-6 hours.

The crash has caused widespread power outages affecting homes and businesses in the area. Check out our power outage map here.